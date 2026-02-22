System Change

System Change

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miffsky.'s avatar
Miffsky.
14hEdited

I am much dispirited too, to hear of the passing of Susan George.

Barely a mention of this exemplary woman in a media currently nauseously fixated on a King's dubious brother, a dead paedophile financier and the serial infantile tantrums of a USA President.

"all that is holy is profaned..."

With my kindest sympathies to yourself, Ann.

Reply
Share
Alex's avatar
Alex
14h

Sorry for your loss! She sounds wonderful. You are keeping her legacy alive.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Pettifor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture