System Change

System Change

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GhostOnTheHalfShell's avatar
GhostOnTheHalfShell
Oct 28, 2025

I’ve just finished a book called temples of enterprise by some obscure fellow named Michael Hudson. None of these struggles are new. And the outcome of oligarchy gaining the upper hand is pretty well known.

The agricultural practices of the oligarchy, the primary reason for soil erosion throughout antiquity. The Greeks understood that the Romans understood even the Babylonians understood that their agricultural practices were salinifying the land. They all knew what the practices were and what their destructive effects were. Over Rome’s a family started out being able to sustain themselves with under a hectare of land, fast foreword a few centuries and that went up to 20 hectares. This was both because the nature of agriculture had transformed to cash crop production as much as it was due to the decline and soil fertility.

So with all that history in mind, tell me again, why allowing unchecked rentier and predatory practices like this is a good idea? Tell me this isn’t, “it’ll work this time!”

We can’t have immense wealth disparity because wealth disparity is economic and political decision-making power. This is the reason to limit wealth. This is the reason to tax wealth, not work. This is the reason to have antitrust and estate taxes.

We must remove the absurdities of somebody like the treasury secretary, who supposedly has a net worth of about 500 million claiming that he’s a soy farmer. What he is an agricultural oligarch who rents his land to share cropping farmers. I would like to point out that for most of American agriculture, the food processing sector has pushed almost all risk into the hands of ranchers and farmers who have been methodically stripped of their own agency in their lives. Farmers and ranchers both mostly do not sell the product at auction. They are told by the processing conglomerates what price they will get and what volume a product to deliver without any negotiation.

This goes even further because in many cases ranchers, particularly of pork or chicken are told exactly how they are going to produce the animals. They have to take on all the risk, but they are dictated to in the same way or similar ways to the actual delivery people for Amazon packages. So-called independent contractors are only independent contractors in name they take on all the risk every element of their daily functions is dictated by Amazon.

I could go on, but I think the population of macroeconomists who continue to act as if superficial Band-Aids only need be applied to the housing market rather then an absolutely five alarm fire emergency to bring wealth and equality back to earth and to break up gigantic corporations, is part of the problem in acting in alliance knowingly or not with oligarchy.

We are very very, very far down the oligarchic rabbit hole. This time the oligarchy is global and it is driving the world off a cliff.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Ann Pettifor and others
john webster's avatar
john webster
Oct 28, 2025

This is one of the best and clearest articles you've written. We need to learn from China...

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Pettifor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture