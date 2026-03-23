We live in tumultuous times. Times when clear thinking, sound, honest analysis and sensible decision-making are essential for dealing with the destructive irrationality of the Trump White House.

Right now rationality is in short supply. We are assailed by a terrifying energy shock generated by this disastrous and illegal ‘war of choice’. As a consequence we are told, the shock has brought out the “bond market vigilantes” and led to one of “the most violent sell-offs in history” for short-dated gilts last Thursday.

Bond market traders, it is said, are “raising yields” on UK government debt, “pummeling gilts” and causing both government borrowing rates and household mortgage rates to rise.

Once again bond traders are painted as the ’bogeymen’ and women of Britain’s bond market (government debt market).

Bank of England governors and economists dressed up in all their ‘prudence’ and ‘austerity’ are by contrast considered ‘sound’ and virtuous.

I am here to state emphatically that bond market traders are not the problem, and they are not the threat. They are not ‘vigilantes’. They are not the ‘bad guys’. They are not the cause of the tumult in bond markets. Instead let us salute the bond markets for warning the British public of the real threat posed to the British economy by the enormously powerful and unaccountable neoliberals governing the Bank of England.

For it is the Bank of England that is the threat to the British economy at this dangerous time.

It is the Bank of England that is the cause of tumult in bond markets.

Bond traders are only reacting to the threat.

Let me explain how and why.

Bond traders and how they work.

Bond market trading is complex. I am going to take the risk of simplifying the operation of bond markets by explaining how they work, using an odd analogy.

Traders buy British government assets (bonds, or debt) and they hold those assets for a fixed term i.e. period of time; for a fixed rate of return (interest, or yield).

Now think of the bond market as a market for say, tomatoes. Think of the ‘yield’ as the ‘price’ of tomatoes in that market. Whereas in a real tomato market the price of ALL tomatoes can change by the hour, or by the day or week - that does not happen in the bond market.

In a bond market the ‘price’ (yield) for the bond does not change for ALL bonds. Instead it only changes for new bonds arriving in the market - at a higher or lower rate of interest.

And changes in the bond market are driven by the actions of central bankers - not by bond traders. Bond traders are just reacting, or second-guessing in advance the likely decisions of central bankers to raise or lower rates.

If a trader is holding a bond contract whose ‘price’ is fixed at say, 3 or 5 per cent, repayable over 2, or 10 years, the trader is stuck with that bond at that price - unless she sells it.

When unexpectedly the ‘independent’ governors of the Bank of England - in charge of the hugely powerful foundational institution of the British state - change their mind on the direction of interest rates and hint they will increase the ‘price’ of new bonds - their decision poses a threat to bond traders and to the value of existing bonds.

Why do Bank governors propose to raise rates?

In order to tackle inflation, they argue.

In other words the Bank threatens to do something the governor of the Bank of England once declared not possible - ie. tackling inflation by raising rates.

[To backtrack: as explained in my last post, in 2022, the Governor of the Bank of England told Members of Parliament in a public hearing that

It’s a very, very difficult place to be. To forecast 10 per cent inflation and to say there isn’t a lot we can do about it is an extremely difficult place to be.

Despite this admission of impotence in the face of inflation, he nevertheless felt obliged to raise rates.]

Knee-jerk reactions

Bond market traders know as well as you and I do that despite the Governor’s confession of 2022, the Bank of England’s ideologically-driven reaction to the threat of inflation is to raise rates. They know that because central banks have been raising rates to ‘dampen inflation’ for nearly fifty years now - since Paul Volcker first used the interest rate weapon to tackle inflation back in October, 1979.

[The decision to raise rates to tackle inflation is ‘ideologically driven’ because it is a decision to favour the interests of creditors (moneylenders, bankers) over the interests of debtors.

Inflation erodes the value of loans/bonds lent by creditors - while it relieves debtors of the burden of debt. In other words, if a creditor lends someone £100 to be repaid in three years at a fixed rate of interest, inflation can reduce that sum so that the lender gets only £80 back in the form of principal, at the end of the loan term. Deflation and disinflation by contrast maintains or increases the value of debt: in other words in a disinflationary environment the creditor gets back say £120 from a loan of £100 ]

Bleak Thursday

Fast forward to Thursday, 19 March, 2026. Bond traders read a Bank of England statement which hinted that new bonds will in future have a higher ‘price’ (yield). The language used by the governors is well understood. They explain that rates are rising to prevent ‘second-round effects’ - meaning wage rises. Thus high rates are deployed to force down wages. To quote the Bank’s governors:

A larger or more protracted shock, which risked greater second-round effects in wage and price setting, would require a more restrictive policy stance.

A ‘restrictive policy stance’ here means ‘higher rates’.

In other words rate rises are not intended to lower the high prices enjoyed by monopoly suppliers of oil, gas and grains, but to lower the wages of workers - those not responsible for inflation - but who may exacerbate inflation by demanding wage increases to match the inflation of prices and maintain the value of their wages.

The Bank’s volte-face

On reading the Bank’s statement bond traders naturally panicked. Their ’short-dated’ bonds had suddenly been made worth less - or so they reckoned. The rate of return on their existing bonds was soon going to be lower, they judged, than the rate of return on new bonds. As the FT explained:

The volte-face on rates was encouraged by the BoE itself, which on Thursday warned on inflation and opened the door to future rises even as it kept borrowing costs on hold. …

Instead of holding on to bonds that would be worth less than the expected new going rate in the market, bond traders reacted rationally. They launched “a violent sell-off” of their bonds and began ‘front-running’ the Bank.

Front-running: the practice of entering into an equity trade, option, futures contract, derivative, or security-based swap to capitalize on advance, non public knowledge of a large pending transaction that will influence the price of the underlying security.

By selling all their ‘tomatoes’ they shrank the immediate availability of those particular bonds - which created a shortage of bonds at a ‘price’ of 3 or 5 percent repayable over 2 or 5 years. (’Short-dated’ bonds). That shortage increased the price (yield) of short-rated bonds.

Bond traders were, and are acting rationally to their perception of an impending threat to the value of their investments. Unfortunately - because this is The Global Casino - their actions were amplified by what the BoE calls “the growing influence of speculative investors such as hedge funds” which have

the potential to exacerbate swings in the gilt market ….a growing force in UK government debt. Hedge funds that had accumulated large bets on lower BoE interest rates in recent months rushed to ditch those bullish poisitions as the market moved against them, exacerbating the sell-off, analysts said.

Everyday bond traders were responding in the only way they knew how to the Bank of England’s threat - and it is a grave threat. Namely that in face of this global crisis, the Bank will deepen Britain’s economic crisis by raising the cost of new bonds - in other words the cost of borrowing.

And so traders promptly sold off their low interest bonds.

Who will be the biggest losers of a rise in the Bank rate?

Bond traders would not be the only losers.

By threatening to raise rates the Bank will set out to worsen the public finances and downgrade the value of sterling at the very time the government will need support from its most powerful institution.

How so, you ask? Democratically elected politicians will respond to an energy shock, to a rise in oil and gas prices - a shock not of their making - by intervening and subsidising gas and oil bills - to save both the private and public sectors. Thanks to the Bank of England’s expected rate rises, that intervention will cost taxpayers a lot more, will increase the government’s debt burden, and will undermine confidence in the government’s actions.

In other words, the Bank of England’s actions will affect fiscal policy - an area of the economy they should stay out of.

Rate rises will harm an already weakened, risk-averse and low-investment private sector.

The biggest losers will be you and me - the nation’s consumers.

Millions of individuals and families have for some years now been coping with a cost-of-living, or ‘affordability’ crisis.

Higher rates will worsen the cost-of living crisis by increasing the cost of borrowing - both for households but also firms.

And the higher cost of borrowing will feed through the economy and suppress ‘demand’ for goods and services provided by the private sector.

In other words, higher rates will suppress the nation’s purchasing power.

Demand for goods and services is already weak - largely because wages are stagnant or falling. That explains why the British economy has failed to recover after both the Global Financial Crisis and COVID crises, and to expand.

Consumers already enduring a cost-of-living crisis , cannot afford to spend or invest. The TUC explains:

As new ONS figures show consumer demand slowed to 0.2% in Q4, new analysis by the TUC suggests a key feature of the UK’s growth problem is a lack of consumer demand – our shoppers don’t have the money or confidence to spend. The UK is languishing near the bottom of consumer spending internationally – ranking 32 out of 36 OECD countries over the last three years.

And if shoppers will not spend, then shop owners/landlords/the service sector will suffer. The Bank of England’s governors will not, it appears, come to their aid. Instead higher central bank rate rises will feed through into the pockets and bank accounts of millions of people and lower living standards.

Who will be blamed? The media - and their friends in the economics profession - will not blame the Bank. They will blame the same old bogeymen and women: ‘bond vigilantes’- as before.

Just as the New Statesman did in the image and story below.