System Change

System Change

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GhostOnTheHalfShell's avatar
GhostOnTheHalfShell
4h

Can’t help thinking of some aspects of price manipulation sounding a little bit like the speculative manipulation that made George Soros and others very wealthy.

It’s been interesting to reread his painfully clear writing on the topic of reflexivity and his criticism of economic modeling that likes to ignore the consequence of reflexivity in system dynamics.

But with respect to manipulating interest rates, here Silvio Gesell had something relevant to say with his theory of interest. In addition to base interest rate and risk premium, he included price premium. This embodies the notion that creditors, as you point out, add a price premium in order to sustain their aggregate purchasing power. There’s no central bank involved in this. Creditors will raise interest rates in the face of inflation or to take a larger slice of a boom. The feral economy is a living thing, not a bucket of subatomic particles. It will find a way.

Economics would be more rationally based if they calculated affordability defined as income divided by cost of living or fixed costs. Because it is a ratio of two prices it’s dimensionless and the ridiculous exercise of inflation adjusted prices goes out the door. Not going to lie the calculation of cost of living requires significant statistical analytical skills, but those people exist. Inflation is useful for niche applications, but CPI is an absurd number along with so many other things that economists devote their attention.

I might suggest that part of the solution to the UK‘s predicament involves wealth, tax, and The aggressive application of antitrust. Wealth should be taxed, not wages. And wealth should always be taxed more much more than wages. Wealth consolidation also has a consequence of making entry into business or farming or home ownership impossible. Foundation can have either extreme wealth add despotism, or it can have general prosperity and democracy

Reply
Share
Luis Rodrigues's avatar
Luis Rodrigues
4h

Again, this shows fiscal and monetary policy pulling in different directions to the detriment of consumers. The case for bringing the BoE back under public control is looking stronger.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Pettifor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture