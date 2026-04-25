System Change

System Change

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CoryP's avatar
CoryP
Apr 25

Typo? You use the word "graphic" referring to battery anodes which should probably be graphite (or graphene? Idk batteries)

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1 reply by Ann Pettifor
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Edward Dodson
Apr 25

One other extremely important aspect of our global situation is the cyclical character of property markets. Researchers going back to Homer Hoyt have observed that cycles peak and experience a correction every 18-21 years. In the U.S. the crash occurred in 2008, which means the stress on the property markets is in its 18th year in 2026. Associated with the problem in the U.S. is the growth in mortgage debt. All consumer debt is at record levels, and the incidence of delinquencies is on the rise. Lowering interest rates will only contribute to capitalization of perceived short-run affordability into higher asking prices for property. Any significant increase in unemployment will then trigger a full-blown recession or worse, given the broader causes of rapidly rising prices for fossil fuels.

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