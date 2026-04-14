System Change

System Change

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Meg Howarth's avatar
Meg Howarth
2d

In addition to the 'shortages and soaring prices for oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, liquified natural gas and fertilizer' you list, we need to add Helium:

*Qatar accounts for nearly one-third of the world’s helium supply, produced as a byproduct of its natural-gas processing. As supply tightens, the effects are already rippling through global technology supply chains. Helium plays a critical role in semiconductor manufacturing, supporting processes from ultra-low-temperature cooling to highly precise fabrication. ⚡️The greater concern, however, lies in healthcare. MRI scanners rely on liquid helium to keep their superconducting magnets at extremely low temperatures; without a stable supply of helium, MRI machines can't operate⚡️ https://www.weforum.org/stories/2026/04/beyond-oil-lng-commodities-impacted-closure-hormuz-strait/

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john webster's avatar
john webster
2d

Trump (and I assume the US Cabinet) believe that the suffering will all happen in the rest of the world, particularly Europe. They are about to be surprised. From the geopolitical point of view, this is a schoolboy error. It has massively undermined the USA.

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