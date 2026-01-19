Last week in an interview with Ava Santina Evans we ranged far and wide, high and low. I began discussion of The Global Casino by drawing parallels between the way in which Donald Trump ran his Atlantic City Casinos - by borrowing ‘easy money’ to buy gambling dens, shaking down creditors and shareholders, and then effectively looting his companies before bankrupting all three, not once but five times in one case. That’s pretty much how the international financial system has over time, indebted, looted and destabilised the global economy. We then discussed the main aim of the book - which is to show readers that this apparently remote system should not be ignored, because it affects our daily lives: the value of our pensions and cost-of-living - in particular rentals, food and energy costs. Ava wanted to focus on the impotence of politicians when it came to tackling high energy prices. Why, for example do Shetland island’s plentiful supplies of cheap wind energy leave Shetlanders paying the highest energy bills in the country?