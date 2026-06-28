A week or so ago, I contributed to a regular podcast produced by the charity, Just Money - which happens also to be the title of a book I wrote in 2015.

Just Money is a Christian organisation with a vision of greener fairer world: one in which money is used to shape a more sustainable future for everyone. As all the Abrahamic faiths (Islam, Christianity and Judaism) played a big part in a global campaign I helped to lead whose aim was to cancel hundreds of billions of debt owed by the poorest countries -- Jubilee 2000 - I was honoured to join Sarah and her colleagues in this podcast.

Enjoy: