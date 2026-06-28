Interview with Just Money's Sarah Edwards
How speculators in the globalised financial system gamble and degrade our future
A week or so ago, I contributed to a regular podcast produced by the charity, Just Money - which happens also to be the title of a book I wrote in 2015.
Just Money is a Christian organisation with a vision of greener fairer world: one in which money is used to shape a more sustainable future for everyone. As all the Abrahamic faiths (Islam, Christianity and Judaism) played a big part in a global campaign I helped to lead whose aim was to cancel hundreds of billions of debt owed by the poorest countries -- Jubilee 2000 - I was honoured to join Sarah and her colleagues in this podcast.
Enjoy:
There are no big non-profit donors or corporations backing my work. And that is the way I want it to be. However with more financial support I could do much more. So if, as a free subscriber, you have benefitted from my work, and can afford an annual subscription, please be assured your donation will be both appreciated, and will make an important contribution to keeping this Substack free for many others. If enough donations roll in, we plan to hire tech support for a regular podcast.
I study economics in retirement. I live in California. After listening to the talk
I decided today to compare inequality of income and wealth in UK vs. USA.
In short, the U.S. is somewhat richer than the UK, but inequality is worse in the US.
The income gap between the pre-tax income of the lower 20% vs. the upper 20%
in the UK is 12.2 times, in the US it's 15.7 times. The post-tax gap is UK 3.3 times,
in the U.S. 6.9 times. The U.S. income gap between 2 quintiles is huge, about $26,200 to $414,600 before taxes. It modifies post-tax to $44,800 to $307,600 -- almost 7 times different.
In UK the pre-tax gap is 12.2 times, the post-tax gap is 3.3 times. The chasm between classes is absolutely huge and injurious in the U.S., but somewhat manageable in the UK.
The social benefits gov. programs in the UK are probably greater than the U.S., but the US is not negligible. In the U.S. the lower 20% average income grows from $26,200 to $44,800 (71% higher or 1.71 times). In the UK the growth is from 9,600 to 25,700 (160% higher or 2.67 times). In short income triples for the lower 20% in UK, but only doubles in the US.
I may be wrong at this, but I'm using the CBO Income Distribution report, 1979 to 2022, and the web page ons.gov.uk.
I won't get into the World Inequality Database. It's interesting, but this is a comment.
The lower 50% are mostly wealth-poor in the U.S., especially the lower 20%, who may be in debt.
A Federal Reserve study says that 52% of adults cannot pay an emergency expense of $2,000, and that means they have very little savings.
The ratio of national disposable income to total household net worth for fifty years, 1946 to 1996, was about 1 to 5.2 in the U.S. Now it's almost 1 to 8. Wealth has exploded. About a third of wealth is excessive, maybe more. It's hoarded wealth. Around 1998 with irrational exuberance and high stock prices, wealth took off.
About $60 trillion is in excess. We need many things, a National Investment Authority as promoted by Saule Omarava could improve our national social and physical infrastructure. Union rights and higher EITC would make a big difference. My blog is http://benL88.blogspot.com
I've read two of Ann's books. I recommend them.
Wonderful! 🌞