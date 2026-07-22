System Change

System Change

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Lucy de Groot's avatar
Lucy de Groot
7d

Just watched the film. Very interesting and powerful. Not quite what I was taught in first year economics in the 1970’s!

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Fra Pacioli's avatar
Fra Pacioli
6d

Good to see that an attempt is being made to revive a discussion of Keynesianism as a long overdue challenge to Thatcher’s TINA. We also need a serious deconstruction of neoliberalism and the realities of the current fiat currency system.

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