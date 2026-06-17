System Change

System Change

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Ann Pettifor's avatar
Ann Pettifor
Jun 23

Re: the post above... See Today's news...

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/23/business/stock-market-down-tech-ai-asia-sp500-oil-gas.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share

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Sandra Easterday's avatar
Sandra Easterday
7d

I do know who gets blamed for past and future flaws in our monetary quagmires. I do know who bares the brunt of ill-fated economics.

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