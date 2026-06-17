With acknowledgements to Quark Expeditions. Quark passengers drift by a giant iceberg on a Zodiac excursion in Antarctica.ion...

Professor Daniela Gabor referring to the AI bubble, argued recently on instagram:

The iceberg is ahead of us, but we are being told to look the other way.

The Musk IPO

I had to reach for the sick bag as I watched Elon Musk (he the “Human Ponzi Scheme”) trumpet the launch of his IPO (Initial Public Offering) on the NASDAQ. As others have noted, Musk’s IPO is nothing but a distraction from SpaceX’s losses - and his ludicrous ambition to colonise Mars.

The entire (SpaceX) business lost $4.9bn in 2025 on revenues of $18.7bn…. SpaceX’s losses have widened since the start of the year, losing $4.3bn in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $528m in the same period last year. The AI unit is heavily loss making, losing $6.4bn last year, which reflected factors such as higher computing expenses (for instance to build and operate the AI models that power Musk’s Grok tool).

Musk’s IPO was a cowardly transfer of investment risk on to millions of retail investors and ultimately, unwitting savers in pension funds. The SpaceX IPO reserved about 30% of offered shares for retail investors, much more than the traditional 10%. That meant more shares to lure in even more small time investors.

Like the wolf in the fairy tale: “All the better to fleece you with.”

The big Ai companies too are making losses, and with IPOs planned for the autumn, they will also be planning to transfer the risk of current and future losses on to retail investors.

Ed Zitron has just leaked shocking numbers of the losses booked by Sam Altman’s for-profit, OpenAI. The company raised about $13bn in revenue last year, according to Zitron. By the end of 2025 it was generating $2bn in monthly revenue, up from $1bn a quarter at the end of 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing businesses in history. But heavy spending contributed to a nearly eightfold increase in the net loss attributable to OpenAI, which soared from $5bn in 2024 to around $39bn in 2025.

A financial crisis and recession in both the US and Europe will be an inevitable consequence of an AI implosion. And who can trust President Trump’s chaotic administration to manage another crisis on the scale of 2007-9?

Whatever happens, and just as in the Great Financial Crisis, it will be all of us that will pay a price for the bursting of this bubble, and the economic collapse and failure that will surely follow.

Rigging the market for Musk and AI

Musk was helped by allies in big, passive asset management funds to change the NASDAQ market rules precisely so as to lure in retirement account holders. They pressured the NASDAQ and FTSE Russell markets to change benchmark rules in such a way that pension funds would be forced to invest in index-based funds sooner than was traditionally the case.

On 1st May, 2026 Nasdaq and FTSE Russell rules were altered to enable SpaceX to enter the Nasdaq-100 after just 15 trading days. Before the rule changes Index-Tracker funds, in which many pension funds are obliged to invest, could not participate in an IPO. [Index-Tracker funds (known as ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) hold a basket of assets—such as stocks, bonds, or commodities - that move up or down in line with market moves.] Not that is, until the newly-launched company had demonstrated its worth over a period of three months.

That NASDAQ rule change alone will raise an estimated $22–27 billion in automatic buying from pension and other funds tracking the Nasdaq-100 and Russell indexes combined.

In other words Wall Street has helped move the investment goalposts in order to stuff more of SpaceX’s shares into the portfolios of ordinary investors and pension funds.

How do we know the system is rigged against the interests of retail investors? Simply because the other VIP market for investors is the S&P Dow Jones - and its regulators refused to fast-track the inclusion of SpaceX into the S&P 500. They did so, we can surmise, to protect retail investors. That means Musk's company — as well as Anthropic and OpenAI, if they go public as expected — won't be making it into the S&P 500 index for at least a year.

All That Matters Because the Next Global Financial Crisis is Imminent.

Many SpaceX investors may be gloating now, but when the AI boom implodes, as we know it must, it will lead to one of the largest destructions of shareholder value in history, writes Joachim Klement in the @FT. The shock will reverberate through all the big financial institutions, including Asset Management Funds.

A bursting of the AI bubble and a financial crisis are now inevitable.

The crisis is in front of us. AI companies are raising vast costs, and not generating the revenues and income needed to justify their huge investments and borrowing. In desperate attempts to attract the funds needed to stay upright, they are promising extraordinarily high rates of return - in some cases 17.5% - to investors in AI.

Right now, the American political system, its public institutions and its presidency appear unfit to manage the response to a bursting bubble, economic failure and its impact on millions of innocent American investors and retirees. We know the US administration cannot see the iceberg in front of us - because it is deregulating its way into the next crisis. As Robin Wigglesworth explained in February this year - there has never been a better time to be a crook in the US. As he examined the

giant void of nothingness where US financial regulation used to sit

he noted that the emasculation of US financial regulation comes at a time described as “the golden era of fraud” by Jim Chanos. Into this maelstrom of malfeasance and wrongdoing the US President gives a metaphorical shrug of the shoulder:

The whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino," Trump said back in April.

And as we all know, in a Casino, the House always wins…So if you are a SpaceX investor keep your financial life-belts handy… wherever you are.



