System Change

System Change

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PixElian | Economics & Music's avatar
PixElian | Economics & Music
Jun 24

Didn't these other tech companies invest hundreds of millions/billions in each other making it a giant clusterf@ck? In other words, if Musk's SpaceX fails they all go down with him.

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Stephen's avatar
Stephen
Jun 24

Seems like the race is on to start the next GFC between Musk and Altman.

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