On Pensions and The Global Casino
In a week of political upheaval, in discussion with the comedian, Nish Kumar
Last week Nish invited me for a discussion that was both light-hearted and deadly serious. The theme was my new book, The Global Casino - which Nish had read, appreciated and is now available from all good bookshops. For the audio version, you can listen to Save the UK podcast show 140. My part begins at around 19 minutes.
Nish and I talked at length about the dangers of capital mobility - and of forms of capital control, and noting in passing the EU has barred Elon Musk from buying the airline RyanAir. That, I argue, is a form of capital control.
We also discussed the book’s chapter on pensions. And how our pensions were first privatised, and then scooped up into The Global Casino - to be invested by ‘asset management companies’ like Blackrock - into who knows where or what global financial markets? And with what consequences for us all?
And finally, we could not but talk about what everyone is talking about right now: the huge Bubble that is AI…
And then just a day or two ago, I addressed friends and neighbours in my local artisanal coffee shop, the Social Bar.…It was a joy to be back in my community, and to share the story of the book with friends from our allotment/community garden, the Art Station and local council. The Social Bar brings members of the community together every so often, to play board games, read together in a book club, share our LPs on Vinyl night, or compete in Quiz nights…
Community is where our hearts are, where ideas are shared…and where action begins.
Thanks to my readers I am not on any organisation’s payroll. This gives me the power of independent thought. Please consider the modest and voluntary subscription fee.
Great talk. Every year David McWilliams hosts a festival where comedians interview economists. It's called Kilkenomics and occurs every November.
You should contact him about you and Nish attending the next one.
https://www.kilkenomics.com/
Great talk. In the story of the downfall of the Bretton Woods system we should not forget the role of the Bank of England. Asked in 1953 if the US bank regulations applied to dollar accounts in the Stirling Area, Mathew Bolton, the vice chairman of the BoE replied "No". A year later he was working for a bank in the Carribbean. UK banks with offices in the Carribbean started offering a place for South American exporters to land their dollar profits. This impoverished South America, but it also created a dollar shadow banking system, as the London banks leant dollars to European corporations as Eurobonds. Over the years this resulted in the creation of billions of dollars, each backed by US gold, by passing US regulations. If we ever regain control of the money system, we must remain ever vigilant of the gangsters forever lurking in high office.