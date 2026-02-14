Last week Nish invited me for a discussion that was both light-hearted and deadly serious. The theme was my new book, The Global Casino - which Nish had read, appreciated and is now available from all good bookshops. For the audio version, you can listen to Save the UK podcast show 140. My part begins at around 19 minutes.

Nish and I talked at length about the dangers of capital mobility - and of forms of capital control, and noting in passing the EU has barred Elon Musk from buying the airline RyanAir. That, I argue, is a form of capital control.

We also discussed the book’s chapter on pensions. And how our pensions were first privatised, and then scooped up into The Global Casino - to be invested by ‘asset management companies’ like Blackrock - into who knows where or what global financial markets? And with what consequences for us all?

And finally, we could not but talk about what everyone is talking about right now: the huge Bubble that is AI…

And then just a day or two ago, I addressed friends and neighbours in my local artisanal coffee shop, the Social Bar.…It was a joy to be back in my community, and to share the story of the book with friends from our allotment/community garden, the Art Station and local council. The Social Bar brings members of the community together every so often, to play board games, read together in a book club, share our LPs on Vinyl night, or compete in Quiz nights…

Community is where our hearts are, where ideas are shared…and where action begins.