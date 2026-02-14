System Change

System Change

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Carney's avatar
Kevin Carney
4dEdited

Great talk. Every year David McWilliams hosts a festival where comedians interview economists. It's called Kilkenomics and occurs every November.

You should contact him about you and Nish attending the next one.

https://www.kilkenomics.com/

Reply
Share
Franklin Scrase's avatar
Franklin Scrase
5d

Great talk. In the story of the downfall of the Bretton Woods system we should not forget the role of the Bank of England. Asked in 1953 if the US bank regulations applied to dollar accounts in the Stirling Area, Mathew Bolton, the vice chairman of the BoE replied "No". A year later he was working for a bank in the Carribbean. UK banks with offices in the Carribbean started offering a place for South American exporters to land their dollar profits. This impoverished South America, but it also created a dollar shadow banking system, as the London banks leant dollars to European corporations as Eurobonds. Over the years this resulted in the creation of billions of dollars, each backed by US gold, by passing US regulations. If we ever regain control of the money system, we must remain ever vigilant of the gangsters forever lurking in high office.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ann Pettifor and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Pettifor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture