Adrienne invited me on to her show to talk about my latest book - The Global Casino: How Wall Street Gambles with People and Planet - available from all good booksellers. Then to my surprise she asked me to talk about money, the theory of money as a commodity and the rate of interest.

Check in to hear me get angry about capitalism’s use of de-regulated, high, real rates of interest - and the sin of usury.

Usury is a universal sin, condemned for centuries by all the major faiths: Christianity, Judaism, Islam and Buddhism. The Hebrew word for "usury" is "neshek," meaning literally "a bite," from its painfulness to the debtor. The Quran instructs believers to “…give up what remains [due to you] of interest… And if you do not, then be informed of a war [against you] from Allah and His Messenger.” (2:278-279)

In Exodus, 22.25 of the Torah or Old Testament is written the command:

If you lend money to any of my people with you who is poor, you shall not be like a moneylender to him, and you shall not exact interest from him.

Yet today in a global economy geared to the interests of creditors, the word and its meaning has been lost and the sin vaporised - even as its power is deployed by moneylenders to effortlessly extract wealth from those without assets.

I feel particularly strongly about usury right now, because here in Britain the ‘Curse’ of student loan debt trap ‘is demoralising the nation’ as the Times Higher Education paper explains. Or as the FT writes, thousands of workers are suffering a:

A 30-year debt sentence”; “a tax on ambition” that has created “a new social class of the educated, but indebted.

Although I did not discuss the specific case of student loans on the podcast, the real rate on loans paid by many British students is 6.2% which, in my view is a usurious rate.

Why have progressives and environmentalists not understood the exploitative power of the rate of interest used by bankers and creditors to extract wealth from borrowers and from the ecosystem - almost effortlessly?

Why does it take a fascist to raise the issue? Brian Shearer explains here:

Recently at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump announced that he was asking Congress to cap interest for one year at 10 percent. “What ever happened to usury?” mused Trump to a room of bankers and CEOs. Realizing that the usury rates banks thought they had defeated for good in the 1980s are at risk of coming back, bank lobbyists have been scrambling to defend their cash cow with any argument they can find. Industry released “new data” consisting of numbers that credit card bankers made up. This was not real data. It was an anonymous survey of (maybe just a few) bankers, asking them to guess the impact without reviewing any data to inform the guesses. Of course, these were not neutral experts making the guesses either.

In my 2017 book, The Production of Money, I share Keynes’s insight at the end of his great work ‘The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money’ namely that

the owner of capital can obtain interest because capital is scarce, just as the owner of land can obtain rent because land is scarce. But whilst there may be intrinsic reasons for the scarcity of land, there are no intrinsic reasons for the scarcity of capital.

Keynes defined the ‘rentier’ whose euthanasia he so ardently wished for as a ‘functionless investor’. I prefer the more democratic Wiktionery definition: “an individual who does not work for a living, but instead receives an income, usually interest or rent, from their assets and investment.”

Wall St. and the City of London are awash with members - sinners all - of the rentier class.

You can watch my conversation with Adrienne here: