2d

At some point we stopped condemning usury and began celebrating it!

2d

Hi Ann,

You reference Buddhists being against usury, but I think you overstate this and your reference is not to a reliable source. I've been a Buddhist for 30 years, and have published around 40 articles in Buddhist Studies journals. Buddhism is highly pluralistic and there are few if any generally accepted rules. While individual Buddhists may preach against usury, as have I, Buddhism per se has nothing to say about it, other than notionally banning monastics from handling money in any form. A ban that is, to my knowledge, not observed in China, Japan, or Tibet.

When I followed the links from the Dharmawheel page you linked to, I got to an informal encyclopedia page that says this:

"The Buddha had nothing to say on the matter of money lending but since the earliest times the Buddhist tradition has never considered it to be wrong as such."

This is not historically accurate, since we don't have any historical evidence for the Buddha or what he said. Buddhist scripture represents what was believed by later Buddhists. Still, the statement is otherwise accurate. There is no mention of money lending in early Buddhist scriptures.

The mention of usury laws in the "Mulasarvastivadin Vinaya" reflect monastic rules (which only govern monks, not lay people involved in commerce). Prof Greg Schopen, the author of the book that is mentioned, has made a career of pointing out that what Buddhist archaeology and scripture often disagree. Notably, despite being notionally forbidden to monks, money is almost always amongst the artefacts discovered in archaeological digs of ancient monasteries. At least one Indian monastery had a coin mint within.

More specifically, usury was one of the main ways that Buddhist monasteries in Tang Dynasty China became wealthy. They charged 50-120% interest on loans and did not pay taxes (Charles Benn. _China's Golden Age_. p.31-32). They also kept slaves, btw. In 845, and again in 955, the Tang government sacked the monasteries to claw back some of the wealth that had been leached out of the economy by Buddhists becoming incalculably wealthy through donations, commerce, and, yes, usury.

Also the concept of "sin" is specifically theistic and has no place in atheistic Buddhism. Usury cannot be a "sin" in Buddhism, because *we don't have a concept like that*.

So your statement--"Usury is a universal sin, condemned for centuries by all the major faiths: Christianity, Judaism, Islam and Buddhism."--is not at all accurate. Sorry.

Usury is condemned as a sin by the Semitic theisms, where morality is conceived of as imposed on an otherwise immoral humanity by a supreme being. Notably, this has not stopped the practice of usury across nominally Christian Europe and her colonies. Buddhism has no supreme being, no concept of "sin", and Buddhists have often embraced usury.

