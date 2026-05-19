System Change

System Change

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Errol Thompson's avatar
Errol Thompson
May 19

Thank you for spelling out much of the foolishness of using bond markets and base interest rates as a means of controlling inflation, controlling economic and political decisions. However, there is a lot in this which ignores that governments are not dependent on bond markets for financing their expenditure. Selling of bonds or gilts follows expenditure. These sales are not required in order for a government to spend. I am sure you know the sources where all this is clearly spelt out and described even if you do not agree with them.

A bigger concern to me is that none of this actually relates to meeting the needs of our communities. It seems that our economic systems or our economic thinking all revolves around whether bond holders are maximising their return on investment. None of that relates to the needs of people in society or a politics of care.

If the bond market causes millions to die of starvation or to live in poverty then it has no concern. This sounds like a foolish way to organise society and to show compassion and understanding to those who are struggling.

Maybe, it is time to account for progress in society in new ways (none financial ways). Remember that what we currently have as an economic system is completely human created and enabled. It is not a force of nature even though many political and economic writers seem to talk about it as though it were.

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Mansoor Nuruddin's avatar
Mansoor Nuruddin
5d

Markets are not ghosts, but neither are they democracy.

The real phantom is the idea that unelected bankers can overrule political economy and still call it stability.

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