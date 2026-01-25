Last week I joined Ash Sarkar - a witty, self-effacing (“I’m just a member of the Arts and Humanities team”) but delightfully curious and intelligent journalist, in a video discussion on The Global Casino for Novara Media. We touched on the work of Rosa Luxembourg, Karl Polanyi and John Maynard Keynes… and covered a lot of territory: Trump of course; inequality and global imbalances; your pension and the Casino; ‘shadow banking’ and the role of central bank independence in stirring up today’s polarised politics.

The show aired on 25th January at 1500.

If you’re curious for more, please buy the book… from Verso the publisher.