Talking with Ash Sarkar of Novara Media
A wonderful conversation ranging from the shadow banking system to the next big crash
Last week I joined Ash Sarkar - a witty, self-effacing (“I’m just a member of the Arts and Humanities team”) but delightfully curious and intelligent journalist, in a video discussion on The Global Casino for Novara Media. We touched on the work of Rosa Luxembourg, Karl Polanyi and John Maynard Keynes… and covered a lot of territory: Trump of course; inequality and global imbalances; your pension and the Casino; ‘shadow banking’ and the role of central bank independence in stirring up today’s polarised politics.
The show aired on 25th January at 1500.
If you’re curious for more, please buy the book… from Verso the publisher.
Thanks to my readers I am not on any organisation’s payroll. This gives me the power of independent thought. Please consider the modest and voluntary subscription fee.
Great intelligent conversation!
Have ordered the book and looking forward to reading it.