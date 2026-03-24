System Change

System Change

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GhostOnTheHalfShell's avatar
GhostOnTheHalfShell
15h

The next stage of humanity's development is redundancy to Silicon Valley's extinction cult. AGI is a pipe dream. Real time mass surveillance that would give Orwell a heart attack wired into automated kill chains or criminalization is a would be godling's wet dream.

Anyone who has followed the analysis of Edward Zitron knows just how detached from reality AI financials are. The GFC relied on derivative opacity. Markets today don't even bother to read the financials much less pay attention to the fact they don't make economic sense.

I see other people referencing the dot com legacy of fiber optics. They have usable lifetime of 20 years.

GPUs, the vast bulk of data center cost: 18 months. Explain to me how return on investment is made in that time.

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Fred Flint's avatar
Fred Flint
15h

Anne, just wondering: what would you do if you knew about the next crash in advance? I'd give you 6-8 weeks to decide before it happens.

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