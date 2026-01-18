System Change

Phoebe Barnard
Jan 18
Jan 18

So happy to hear this is coming. I can't always manage (juggling leadership of global initiatives) to read every post, but a casino is the right metaphor and gambling, or maybe hostage taking, the right feeling. I am not South African but lived there and in Namibia for 34 years while working on climate and biodiversity strategies, so I certainly share your loathing of Musk. Thanks Ann for putting this out!

Neural Foundry
Jan 18
Jan 18

The Trump casino empire trajectory makes for a perfect framing device for the larger financial system argument. Atlantic City as microcosm is pretty effective. Looking forward to the "Ten Ways" piece in Tank especially since that format forces distillation to core mechanics rather than getting lost in derivative complexity. The parallell between his personal bankruptcies and systemic crashes deserves more attention than it usually gets in macro discussions.

