January 27 is publication day!

Writing The Global Casino has been an exhilarating experience. Traversing the great macro universe that is The Global Casino and locking it down in a compact, accessible, interesting and at the same time rigorous work, was mind-bending. And thanks to the heroic efforts of Verso’s excellent publicist, Sam Kelly, there is already considerable interest in the book:

I’ll be on Politics Joe Sunday January 18 at noon.

I’ll be live at the Sunday Papers event in London on Sunday February 1st.

We’re also launching the book in Amsterdam next month. I’ll be speaking on Tuesday 17 Feb at the University of Amsterdam in the afternoon. Details to follow.

There are more upcoming live and online events listed below.

But first, I want to thank all of you - my Substack readers and subscribers - for your support. You are so very important to me and my work - for all of your feedback of course, but also for the following reason. As someone born and bred in apartheid South Africa, I know well the environment that gave us the insufferably stupid, racist, privileged and arrogant Elon Musk. My experience of the Afrikaner nationalism and racism that nurtured Musk means I have a visceral loathing for him and all his evil-doing. It was therefore a matter of principle to close down my account on his platform X with its promotion of racist, homophobic, misogynist and transphobic slurs. I paid a price - and lost connection to tens of thousands of followers built up over many years on Twitter.

And then I found y’all. Thank you. Your support is so important to me. I owe you big time.

Interest in THE GLOBAL CASINO took off last week starting with a terrific long form interview with the really smart Ava Santina Evans of Politics Joe. It was such joy to hold a grown-up, considered conversation with a politically astute woman who had read the book closely and who gave time to probe a wide range of the book’s key themes. The interview is due to be broadcast Sunday 18 January at midday GMT. If you miss it don’t worry. We will publish the link here after it’s broadcast, and also at @annpettifor.bluesky.com and on LinkedIn.

Tribune magazine commissioned a long-form essay on, amongst other matters, the parallels between The Casino President and The Global Casino. As many of you know, for more than twenty years between 1980 and 2016, Donald Trump built, looted, and then bankrupted a casino empire - Trump Entertainment Resorts - along Atlantic City’s boardwalk. His casinos stripped punters of hard-earned earnings, wiped out bond holders and stock market investors, and ended as protracted, costly, rat-infested failures – destroying Atlantic City even while enriching Trump. “The money I took out of there was incredible” he told the New York Times.

I’m thrilled that the cool Tank magazine commissioned a short and sharp piece on ‘Ten Ways in Which the Global Economy is like a Casino’. According to Wikipedia

Tank’s independent editorial platform takes its motto “Elitism for All” from a maxim by Jean-François Lyotard. Each issue revolves around a speculative concept or theoretical framework. Past subjects have included: revolution, disorientation, reality, bubbles and the city. Ane Lynge-Jorlén described the magazine as one of the alternative fashion publications.[1]

You can also find Tank here on Substack.

More interviews are coming up thanks to the team at Verso, including two more long form interviews: one with Adrienne Buller on the Break-Down podcast (Apple) and the other with the good people at Novara Media. We’ll share these as soon as they are broadcast. On Friday, 23rd at 1700 GMT I will be discussing the book with Michael Hudson, on a live event streamed/hosted by the David Graeber Institute.

I am also so looking forward to a celebratory lunch with my publisher, Leo Hollis.

On Sunday 1st February I will be appearing live at the Sunday Papers event which you may wish to attend in person. The format is that attendees ‘‘sink into comfy sofas, graze on delicious food, sip on something special, and listen to live talks and live podcast-style conversations. We set the scene for the ultimate laid-back Sunday.” I will be joined on the panel by Vincent Gomez, a friend and colleague who was a bond-trader during the Global Financial Crisis. Please join us - it should be fun.

On Thursday 5th February I will speak about the book at the French Embassy’s Night of Ideas on Global Inequalities: Is It Still Time to (Re)Act? It seems that event is already fully booked.

Between the 14th and 18th February I will be launching the book in Amsterdam - so hope Dutch friends will attend. On Sunday, Feb 15 (morning) I will make an appearance on Buitenhof - a Dutch TV programme. On Monday 16th Feb in the evening I will speak at a live event at De Balie. I will be joined on that panel by Thomas Bollen, a Dutch financial journalist who has just published a new book on the tension between financial markets and democracy. And on Tuesday 17 Feb I will be at the University of Amsterdam in the afternoon.

I hope to see you at one of these events!