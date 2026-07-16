System Change

System Change

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Guy Standing's avatar
Guy Standing
15h

Nice piece, as usual. In my book Human Capital: The Tragedy of the Education Commons, I have documented how global finance, mainly in the form of private equity funds, is shaping a neo-colonialisation of the global education industry, most notably through huge global school chains, one of which has a prospectus stating modestly that it intends to be "the Uber of Education". It has a total US curriculum. Go well, Guy Standing

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Miffsky.'s avatar
Miffsky.
1d

Not that we ought EVER accept either, but maybe there is just more "honesty" about having foreign troops on your streets than your streets (and all that is solid) being instead usurped by the global finance coterie and us being told that we are now "liberated"?

Great article as ever Ann: more power to your elbow! ✊😉

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