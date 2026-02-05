“We’re entirely relaxed about people getting filthy rich”.

Peter Mandelson.

The Epstein papers have generated shock and awe - thanks to Jim Pickard’s scoop in the Financial Times. But this is not just a story of Mandelson’s friendship with a filthy rich paedophile. It is not just the story of a $75,000 cash bribe. Or of Mandelson’s insistence on staying in Epstein’s house while the man served a prison sentence for sex trafficking.

It is a story of a $4 million plus payoff by the powerful Wall Street bank, JPMorgan, as reward for Peter Mandelson’s attempts to use British governmental power (both in his role as UK Business Minister and Alastair Darling’s role as Chancellor ) to challenge and reverse President Obama’s attempts to regulate Wall Street lending practices - after the Great Financial Crisis.

A $4million plus payoff as reward for passing potentially lucrative state secrets - the €500bn EU bailout of the Eurozone; a forthcoming sale of UK government assets and advance notice of Gordon Brown’s resignation as Prime Minister. This intelligence was shared with a powerful Wall Street bank, JPMorgan - with the clear intention the bank should use the information to make speculative capital gains.

A $4million plus payoff for encouraging JP Morgan to “mildly threaten” the British Chancellor, Alastair Darling over his planned tax on bankers’ bonuses.

Darling and Mandelson, despite their best efforts, failed to persuade Obama and his economic adviser, Larry Summers to reverse what came to be known as the ‘Volcker Rule’. But JPMorgan very likely made substantial capital gains from Mandelson’s betrayal. If not, how to explain the later $4million reward to Mandelson - in the form of a $4million consulting contract with his company Global Counsel, and other lucrative banking sector connections?

My bias

On this issue I must admit bias. I worked as an adviser to the Rt. Hon. Margaret Beckett MP when she was made Secretary of State for Trade and Industry in 1997 - the first woman in that post and a portfolio that she, as a trained engineer, had long wanted to occupy. Barely a year later, after much lobbying by Mandelson’s corporate friends - Beckett, always regarded as a “safe pair of hands” by the Blair government -was rudely and unexpectedly ousted, and Mandelson imposed in her place.

It was in that role that Mandelson famously declared that he and the Labour government were “intensely relaxed about people getting filthy rich”.

Gone were the safe pair of hands, and in came a Minister who quickly attracted opprobrium for the Labour government. He lasted just five months before he was forced to quit after failing to declare a home loan from Labour millionaire Geoffrey Robinson to his building society.

It was by then clear, as the Epstein files confirm, that Mandelson suffered from what Keynes called a “morbid obsession” - the love of money.

JPMorgan used Mandelson to undermine Obama, and make easy money

In the interests of greater transparency and accountability, and knowing that many subscribers do not have access to FT stories, I am copying below directly from an FT article published on the 3rd February by the Financial Times’s Jim Pickard.

The key players are Jeffrey Epstein who acts as the go-between and Jes Staley, who had spent 34 years at JPMorgan, and who at the time was head of private banking at the bank, and later was appointed CEO of Barclays Bank. The economist Larry Summers was at the time the head of President Obama’s National Economic Council and had previously served as US Treasury Secretary.

As the FT revealed, Peter Mandelson, using Epstein as a go-between, lobbied the US government on behalf of Jes Staley and JPMorgan in 2010 when he was a UK government minister, using talking points provided by Staley in lobbying Larry Summers with arguments against Obama’s post-financial crisis reforms - the Dodd-Frank legislation.