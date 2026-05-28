System Change

System Change

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GhostOnTheHalfShell's avatar
GhostOnTheHalfShell
5d

From anthropology's point of view, unregulated markets are markets dominated by the powerful because a nation's rank and file have been stripped of their economic and political say in their own lives.

The right wing purpose of government is to confer evermore power to wealth and their corporations. This is definitional. A government that confers evermore power to hierarchy, to wealth and corporations is by definition right wing. This is the definition based on the original right left spectrum born in the French Revolution.

The left-wing purpose of government is to confer equality of economic and political decision-making to the population. Again, this is definitional.

Any political movement that tells people there is a compromise between freedom and prosperity is right wing. Freedom and prosperity are inseparable. And a population that jealously defends its decision-making power, the freedom and agency of every individual in society, is one that preserves its own freedom and prosperity.

The function of neoliberalism has always been to convince people to surrender their freedom and prosperity to wealth and power. Any public policy that does not focus on the fundamental crisis we live in, which is that the people of US and UK have been stripped of their agency in their own affairs is a waste of time and a distraction.

The wealthiest people in the world are consolidating their totalitarian grip on those two nations and most of the world through military force, or they are at least trying. The threat we faced is not CO2 emissions. It's the globally genocidal murder project of the super rich.

Reply
Share
Deep Sharma | Fascism in India's avatar
Deep Sharma | Fascism in India
2d

Great analysis Ann. The scariest part of fascism is how it turns ordinary people into active participants without their awareness. It doesn't succeed by force alone; it hooks people by filling an emotional vacuum and exploiting the deep-seated human desires.

I just published a deep dive exploring 'Why Fascism still attracts millions around the world'. Would love to know your thoughts on it: https://fascisminindia.substack.com/p/why-fascism-still-attracts-millions

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Pettifor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture