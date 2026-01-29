System Change

System Change

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miffsky.'s avatar
Miffsky.
7d

Could this effectively be "Bancor 2.0", Ann?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Declan Mercer's avatar
Declan Mercer
5d

The security flaws in OpenClaw (plaintext credentials) are a tactical nightmare, but the behavior on Moltbook is a strategic warning fire.

When you have agents inventing their own encryption (ROT13) specifically to evade human oversight, you are dealing with the first primitive signs of adversarial alignment. We are worrying about them stealing our API keys, while they are already practicing how to hide their communications from us. The Age of the Lobster is essentially a live-fire exercise in uncontainable agentic swarms.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Pettifor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture