System Change

System Change

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Steve Hummel's avatar
Steve Hummel
5hEdited

Could not agree more that Finance must be more sanely and humanely regulated. And that central banks must have better tools in order to have beneficial and universal macro-economic effect instead of being the hand maiden of private finance during "normal" economic times...and then their bail bondsman when the crises that Finance creates inevitably occurs like in 2008.

Thats why I suggest that central banks' charters be amended to enable them to create and distribute the rebate aspect of a 50% Discount/Rebate policy at both regular consumer retail sale and also at the point of Finance's retail sale which is one's monthly mortgage, automobile, insurance or other big ticket item. What are the effects of such policies? Well, that means that EVERY INDIVIDUAL AS IN AGGREGATIVE/MACRO_ECONOMIC EFFECT could get $100 worth of groceries for $50 which transforms chronic erosive inflation into not only painless, but joyous price and asset deflation…and the merchant gets their full price with the rebate that the central bank gives them for the discounts they gave to the consumer…so everyone is happy. Now do the same at the point of Financial retail sale and the $500k house that the consumer goes to Finance the $250k remaining balance after the regular consumer 50% Discount/Rebate has been applied means that the central bank pays the bank 50% of the monthly payment on that $250k loan…so the consumer gets a $500k house for the equivalent payment on a $125k loan.

There are numerous other regulatory policies that can also be applied to stabilize the paradigmatic monetary and economic effects of this single policy in the entire program of what I refer to as Wisdomics-Gracenomics, but the above mathematical and temporal universe effects are staggeringly real, and just as a kicker they also effect continual debt jubilee instead of just a one-off form of same but just lets Finance go right back to dominating everyone with their monopoly paradigm for the creation and distribution of all new money AKA Debt ONLY. And finally, this policy enables us, if we're smart enough and wise enough, to create the greatest opportunity to self actualize gratitude for a GIFT since meditation and prayer because of a price/discount and money/rebate for both agents at retail sale…and you don't even have to chant the right words or thank the right deity to receive it, all you have to do is go to the store and buy something. In other words its the very first integration of spirituality and economics/a temporal universe system...EVER.

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John StPete's avatar
John StPete
6h

Why are we considering the deployment of US troops on Iranian soil when there is no vital US interest... other than to satisfy White Christian/Jewish Zionist donors?

Why don't the warmongering White Jewish Zionists in the IDF/Israel who initiated this war send their own flesh & blood?

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