System Change

System Change

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PMC's avatar
PMC
Apr 11, 2025

The sooner the better

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Steve Hummel's avatar
Steve Hummel
Apr 11, 2025

Its so incredibly obvious that we need to much better regulate Finance/Financial Speculators so their "innovations" don't endanger everyone and everything.

The daily chaos wrought by the chaos merchant Trump is indeed aggravating and anxity evoking. We can protest, we can fantasize that Seal Team 6 will rise up when we really need them and deal with it or we can muster the willingness and ability to break through the modern intellectual shortcomings of (RAPO) Reductionist Analysis of Problems Only by learning from the historical record of paradigm changes that have always utilized the superlative intellectual method of the Integration of Opposites that Synthesize and Solve (IOSS) AKA Wisdom.

As I lke to say Science is wonderful, necessary and delicious…and it exists entirely within the digestive tract of Wisdom.The Chinese will continue to rise so long as they maintain their more practical stance toward Finance/Money. They haven’t yet recognized that applying the new monetary paradigm of Direct and Reciprocal Gifting at the strategic point of retail sale, but if they do the rest of the world will have to awaken to it as well or become less and less stable and prosperous. And if the US recognized it the Chinese etc. would have to adopt the new paradigm as well. Historically, everything adapts to a new paradigm…not the other way around. Why? Because new paradigms are true permanently progressive solutions not just accurate analysis of problems only and at best palliative/temporary/soon gamed reforms.

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