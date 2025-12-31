System Change
The Mandelson Scandal is about Wall Street Power and Political Deviance
Epstein the paedophile is a sub-plot.
9 hrs ago
•
Ann Pettifor
36
5
11
On the nature of money and the sin that is usury
My conversation with BREAK-DOWN's Adrienne Buller
Feb 3
•
Ann Pettifor
38
9
10
January 2026
Trump and Bessent Trash the Dollar
While Mark Carney has an alternative to the world’s reserve currency. Could it work?
Jan 29
50
12
12
Talking with Ash Sarkar of Novara Media
A wonderful conversation ranging from the shadow banking system to the next big crash
Jan 25
•
maz
29
7
3
Interview with Ava Santina Evans on Politics Joe
Trump is running a Global Casino and destroying the U.S. economy. Here's how.
Jan 19
•
maz
13
1
2
The Global Casino lands on January 27th
... and anticipation is building.
Jan 18
•
Ann Pettifor
53
12
7
December 2025
Things are falling apart: where to look for leadership?
…. in the most unlikely places.
Dec 31, 2025
•
Ann Pettifor
121
24
36
November 2025
Larry Summers and the Hunger Games
Who remembers the food shock of 2005-2008? Just another global policy disaster from then Treasury Secretary Summers.
Nov 22, 2025
•
Ann Pettifor
73
12
23
Central Banks and Government Budgets - As If Democracy Matters
In Britain Tax austerity threatens to follow monetary and fiscal austerity
Nov 20, 2025
•
Ann Pettifor
56
12
11
October 2025
'Abundance', De-regulation, and the Demolition of Democracy
Centrists laid the groundwork in the US and Europe.
Oct 27, 2025
•
Ann Pettifor
69
16
24
Lisa Cook, the Fed and Full Employment. CBs Pt 3
The Real Reason for Trumpist Attacks on a Black Fed Governor
Oct 9, 2025
•
Ann Pettifor
26
6
9
The Bank of England, Economic Orthodoxy and the Starmer government: CBs Part 2
Technocrats, political power & economists ‘adjusting pocket watches in the digital age'
Oct 6, 2025
•
Ann Pettifor
55
14
14
